Reach H levee work in Natomas, California

An excavator digs a 35-foot-deep trench along the top of the Reach H levee in Natomas in order to create a seepage cutoff wall. The cutoff wall will create an impermeable barrier between the levee and Steelhead Creek, helping to keep Natomas residents and property dry during periods of heavy river flow. A slurry mix can be seen flowing into cutoff wall trench.

