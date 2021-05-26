Reach H levee work in Natomas, California

An excavator extracts a bucket full of mud during creation of a 35-foot-deep trench atop the Reach H levee just South of I-80 in Natomas. The trench will become a seepage cutoff wall that will create an impermeable barrier between the levee and Steelhead Creek, helping to keep Natomas residents and property dry during periods of heavy river flow. Slurry mix can be seen flowing into cutoff wall trench.

