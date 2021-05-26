An excavator digs a 35-foot-deep trench along the top of the Reach H levee in order to create a seepage cutoff wall. The cutoff wall will create an impermeable barrier between the levee and Steelhead Creek, helping to keep Natomas dry during periods of heavy river flow. Slurry mix can be seen flowing into the cutoff wall trench.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 20:14 Photo ID: 6667011 VIRIN: 210527-A-PZ119-0282 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 3.55 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reach H levee work in Natomas, California [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.