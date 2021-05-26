Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reach H levee work in Natomas, California [Image 7 of 9]

    Reach H levee work in Natomas, California

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    A Kobelco excavator works in mud up to the top of its tracks, adding more bentonite to the mud and slurry mix in order to eventually place it back into the excavated trench at left, which will create the seepage cutoff wall.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 20:14
    Photo ID: 6667014
    VIRIN: 210527-A-PZ119-0286
    Resolution: 2250x1200
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reach H levee work in Natomas, California [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Sacramento District
    SPK
    SPD

