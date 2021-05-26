Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reach H levee work in Natomas, California [Image 3 of 9]

    Reach H levee work in Natomas, California

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    A construction worker lifts a bag of Bentonite (high quality clay material) into place to mix it with water, creating a slurry pond. The slurry mix is then pumped via tubing along the top of the levee and into a trench being excavated for creation of a seepage cutoff wall. The slurry mix prevents the cutoff wall trench from caving in while being excavated.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 20:14
    Photo ID: 6667009
    VIRIN: 210527-A-PZ119-0281
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reach H levee work in Natomas, California [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reach H levee work in Natomas, California
    Reach H levee work in Natomas, California
    Reach H levee work in Natomas, California
    Reach H levee work in Natomas, California
    Reach H levee work in Natomas, California
    Reach H levee work in Natomas, California
    Reach H levee work in Natomas, California
    Reach H levee work in Natomas, California
    Reach H levee work in Natomas, California

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Sacramento District
    SPK
    SPD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT