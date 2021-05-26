Reach H levee work in Natomas, California

A construction worker lifts a bag of Bentonite (high quality clay material) into place to mix it with water, creating a slurry pond. The slurry mix is then pumped via tubing along the top of the levee and into a trench being excavated for creation of a seepage cutoff wall. The slurry mix prevents the cutoff wall trench from caving in while being excavated.
05.26.2021
SACRAMENTO, CA, US
