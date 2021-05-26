A tractor works in a soup of mud, mixing more bentonite (high quality clay material) to the mud and slurry mix in order to eventually place it back into the excavated trench and create the seepage cutoff wall.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 20:15
|Photo ID:
|6667015
|VIRIN:
|210527-A-PZ119-0287
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reach H levee work in Natomas, California [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS
