    Reach H levee work in Natomas, California [Image 9 of 9]

    Reach H levee work in Natomas, California

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    A Great Blue Heron is seen enjoying a walk in Steelhead Creek approximately 50 yards east of the Reach H levee where construction work is in full swing. Before project work ever begins, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers puts measures in place to mitigate the effect of construction on native species and to protect endangered or threatened insects, reptiles, birds and animals.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

