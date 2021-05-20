355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection

355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Airmen prepare to tow a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II for an engine check during an aircraft phase inspection at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 20, 2021. The 5-day phase requires dedicated manpower for 24 hours across the maintenance group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross.)

