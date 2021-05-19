355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection

Senior Airman Weston Drake, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares to bleed they hydraulic brake lines of a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2021. Bleeding a hydraulic line is the process of pumping hydrauic fluid through the lines to remove any air pockets that may be trapped in the fluid.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross.)

Date Taken: 05.19.2021
Location: TUCSON, AZ, US
by SrA Nicholas Ross