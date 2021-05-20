355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Smith, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons troop, assists in loading a GAU-8A 30mm Gatling gun onto a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 20, 2021. The seven barrel weapons system weighs 4, 122 pounds and has a rate of fire of 3,800 rounds per minute.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross.)

