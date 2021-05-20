Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection [Image 6 of 8]

    355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Smith, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons troop, assists in loading a GAU-8A 30mm Gatling gun onto a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 20, 2021. The seven barrel weapons system weighs 4, 122 pounds and has a rate of fire of 3,800 rounds per minute.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 12:37
    Photo ID: 6665893
    VIRIN: 210520-F-SW533-1010
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection
    355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection
    355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection
    355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection
    355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection
    355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection
    355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection
    355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    maintenance
    354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    354 AMU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT