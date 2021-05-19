355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection

Senior Airman Weston Drake, 355th Equipment Mainenance Squadron crew chief, and Airman 1st Class Ryan Hughes, 355th EMS crew chief, inspect hydraulic lines in a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II during an aircraft phased inspection at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2021. Phased inspections take place after aircraft have accrued 600 flying hourrs and add another 600 operational flying hours to the owning aircraft maintenance unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross.)

Date Taken: 05.19.2021
Location: TUCSON, AZ, US