Weapons Airmen from the 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load a GAU-8A 30mm Gatling gun onto a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II during an aircraft phased inspection at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 20, 2021. The 5-day phase requires dedicated manpower for 24 hours across the maintenance group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross.)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 12:37
|Photo ID:
|6665898
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-SW533-1015
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|9.34 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
