    355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection [Image 5 of 8]

    355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    Airmen from the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron operate a hyraulic ground power unit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2021. Hydraulic power units, sometimes called hydraulic mules, provide hyraulic pressure to operate aircraft systems during maintenance.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross.)

