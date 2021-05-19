Airmen from the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron operate a hyraulic ground power unit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2021. Hydraulic power units, sometimes called hydraulic mules, provide hyraulic pressure to operate aircraft systems during maintenance.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross.)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 12:37
|Photo ID:
|6665891
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-SW533-1095
|Resolution:
|6201x3488
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
