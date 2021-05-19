355th EMS Aircraft Phased Inspection

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Anderson, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron egress technician, and Senior Airman Noland Macy, 924th Maintenance Squadron egress technician, prepare to hoist an aircraft chair up to a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II during an aircraft phased inspection at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2021. Phased inspections take place after aircraft have accrued 600 flying hours and adds another 600 operational flying hours to the owning aircraft maintenance unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross.)

