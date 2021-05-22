Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Helicopter Group - At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 27 of 28]

    4th Helicopter Group - At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Beard    

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BRITISH ISLES (May 22, 2021) An SH-90A helicopter assigned to the 4th Helicopter Group of the Italian Navy takes lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, May 22, 2021. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Information Specialist Alexandria Fogel/Released)

    This work, 4th Helicopter Group - At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

