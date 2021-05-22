Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 70 - At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

210522-N-QI061-0506



BRITISH ISLES (May 22, 2021) Lt. Bryant Throckmorton, from Chesapeake, Va., assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 70, salutes prior to take off from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, May 22, 2021. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

