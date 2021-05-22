USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) - At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

210522-N-QI061-0415



BRITISH ISLES (May 22, 2021) The Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) transits the Atlantic Ocean during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, May 22, 2021. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 13:38 Photo ID: 6658904 VIRIN: 210522-N-QI061-0415 Resolution: 5727x3826 Size: 1.45 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN