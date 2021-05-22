At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

210522-N-VD341-0014
BRITISH ISLES (May 22, 2021) An Italian Sailor assigned to the 4th Helicopter Group of the Italian Navy exchanges a “fist bump” with a U.S. Navy Pilot assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 70 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, May 22, 2021. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Information Specialist Alexandria Fogel/Released)
