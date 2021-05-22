Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 70 - At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

210522-N-QI061-1737
BRITISH ISLES (May 22, 2021) An MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 70 flies over the Atlantic Ocean during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, May 22, 2021. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)
Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
Photo ID:
|210522-N-QI061-1737
Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
