    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) - At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 11 of 28]

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) - At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Beard    

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210522-N-QI061-0190

    BRITISH ISLES (May 22, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Michael Payne, from Lancaster, Calif., stands Petty Officer in Charge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during a replenishment-at-sea evolution with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, May 22, 2021. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 13:38
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: LANCASTER, CA, US
    NATO
    Stronger Together
    We Are Nato
    Formidable Shield
    Formidable Shield 2021
    At Sea Demo

