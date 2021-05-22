4th Helicopter Group - At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

210522-N-QI061-1148



BRITISH ISLES (May 22, 2021) An SH-90A helicopter assigned to the 4th Helicopter Group of the Italian Navy flies over the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, May 22, 2021. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

