U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily Bradley, an emergency room nurse with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, gives medicine to a sick Salvadoran woman during a Resolute Sentinel 21 medical readiness training exercise in El Jaguey, El Salvador, May 18, 2021. Approximately 65 service members deployed to El Salvador to provide joint training and improved readiness of JTF-B civil engineers, medical professionals and support personnel through humanitarian assistance activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 17:45 Photo ID: 6658527 VIRIN: 210520-F-SI788-1092 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 31.03 MB Location: EL JAGUEY, SV Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.