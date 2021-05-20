JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily Bradley, an emergency room nurse with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, prepares anti-nausea medicine for a Salvadoran woman during a medical readiness training exercise for Resolute Sentinel 21 in El Jaguey, El Salvador, May 20, 2021. Approximately 65 service members deployed to El Salvador to provide joint training and improved readiness of JTF-B civil engineers, medical professionals and support personnel through humanitarian assistance activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

Date Taken: 05.20.2021
Location: EL JAGUEY, SV