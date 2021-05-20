Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 17 of 17]

    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

    EL JAGUEY, EL SALVADOR

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Col. Lance Weagant, a medical provider with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, treats a Salvadoran patient during a medical readiness training exercise for Resolute Sentinel 21 in El Jaguey, El Salvador, May 20, 2021. Medical members treated 341 Salvadoran patients through preventative medicine, primary care, dental, and pharmacy services during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 17:48
    Photo ID: 6658544
    VIRIN: 210520-F-SI788-1143
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.6 MB
    Location: EL JAGUEY, SV
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    medical
    USSOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian
    AFSOUTH
    ARFOR
    RS-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT