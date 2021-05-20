JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

Salvadoran residents line up for a preventive medicine class during a Resolute Sentinel 21 medical readiness training exercise in El Jaguey, El Salvador, May 20, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase Joint Task Force-Bravo’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens in El Salvador. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 17:45
|Photo ID:
|6658526
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-SI788-1088
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.89 MB
|Location:
|EL JAGUEY, SV
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
