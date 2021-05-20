JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily Bradley, an emergency room nurse with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, gives a Salvadoran woman anti-nausea medicine during a medical readiness training exercise for Resolute Sentinel 21 in El Jaguey, El Salvador, May 20, 2021. Medical members treated 341 Salvadoran patients through preventative medicine, primary care, dental, and pharmacy services during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

