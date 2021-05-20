JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

Salvadoran residents wait to receive medical treatment during a Resolute Sentinel 21 medical readiness training exercise in El Jaguey, El Salvador, May 20, 2021. Medical members treated 341 Salvadoran patients through preventative medicine, primary care, dental, and pharmacy services during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

