JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. Army Col. Lance Weagant, a medical provider with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, treats a Salvadoran patient during a medical readiness training exercise for Resolute Sentinel 21 in El Jaguey, El Salvador, May 20, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase Joint Task Force-Bravo’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens in El Salvador. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

