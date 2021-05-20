JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE in El Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Juana Luster, the dental officer in charge with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, prepares to extract a tooth from a Salvadoran child during a Resolute Sentinel 21 medical readiness training exercise in El Jaguey, El Salvador, May 20, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase JTF-B’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens in El Salvador. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

