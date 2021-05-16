Exercise Mobility Guardian 21

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing taxis to park at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 16, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

