    Exercise Mobility Guardian 21 [Image 30 of 30]

    Exercise Mobility Guardian 21

    ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Cornwell, a crew chief assigned to the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, reviews technical orders at Alpena Combat Readiness training Center, Michigan, May 16, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 18:57
    Photo ID: 6646929
    VIRIN: 210516-F-UQ958-1407
    Resolution: 5489x3652
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Mobility Guardian 21 [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    AMC
    USAF
    USTRANSCOM
    MG21

