Exercise Mobility Guardian 21

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Cornwell, a crew chief assigned to the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, inspects the propellers of a C-130J Super Hercules at Alpena Combat Readiness training Center, Michigan, May 16, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)
