    Exercise Mobility Guardian 21 [Image 14 of 30]

    Exercise Mobility Guardian 21

    ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing approaches Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 16, 2021. Mobility Guardian accelerates change for the Air Force and Air Mobility Command by developing the force and advancing warfighting capabilities to enhance our ability to project the Joint Force and ensure strategic deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 18:59
    Photo ID: 6646913
    VIRIN: 210516-F-UQ958-1273
    Resolution: 3694x2458
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Mobility Guardian 21 [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AMC
    USAF
    USTRANSCOM
    MG21

