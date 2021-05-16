Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing depart a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 16, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)
This work, Exercise Mobility Guardian 21 [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
