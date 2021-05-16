Exercise Mobility Guardian 21

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Whelan, an air transportation specialist assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron, assists in unloading cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 16, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

