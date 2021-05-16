An air transportation specialist assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron unloads cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 16, 2021. Mobility Guardian incorporates 1800 personnel across the joint force and the robust integration of 18 mobility aircraft fighters, bombers, special operations forces and field artillery, dispersed in 6 locations simulating geographically-diverse operating locations to conduct all-domain operations against a highly-capable adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.16.2021 19:00 Photo ID: 6646916 VIRIN: 210516-F-UQ958-1249 Resolution: 5103x3395 Size: 5 MB Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Mobility Guardian 21 [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.