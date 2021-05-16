U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Cornwell, a crew chief assigned to the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, inspects the propellers of a C-130J Super Hercules at Alpena Combat Readiness training Center, Michigan, May 16, 2021. Mobility Guardian accelerates change for the Air Force and Air Mobility Command by developing the force and advancing warfighting capabilities to enhance our ability to project the Joint Force and ensure strategic deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.16.2021 18:56 Photo ID: 6646923 VIRIN: 210516-F-UQ958-1373 Resolution: 5734x3815 Size: 5.4 MB Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Mobility Guardian 21 [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.