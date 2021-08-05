Three B-52H Stratofortresses fly over Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, during the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air and Space Show May 8, 2021. The Defenders of Liberty airshow was first held in 1933 and is a full weekend of military and civilian aircraft, with performances and displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

