    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show flies high [Image 1 of 9]

    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show flies high

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    “FIFI”, a B-29 Superfortress, performs aerial maneuvers during the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space show at Barksdale Air Force Base, May 8, 2021. “FIFI” was acquired by the Commemorative Air Force in the early 1970s when a group of CAF members found her in the U.S. Navy Proving Ground at China Lake, California where she was being used as a missile target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 19:12
    Photo ID: 6636506
    VIRIN: 210508-F-LK801-1078
    Resolution: 4789x3186
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    Air Show
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Fifi
    Defenders of Liberty Air Show
    Team Barksdale
    8th AF
    2nd BW
    Striker Nation

