“FIFI”, a B-29 Superfortress, performs aerial maneuvers during the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space show at Barksdale Air Force Base, May 8, 2021. “FIFI” was acquired by the Commemorative Air Force in the early 1970s when a group of CAF members found her in the U.S. Navy Proving Ground at China Lake, California where she was being used as a missile target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2021 Date Posted: 05.08.2021 19:12 Photo ID: 6636506 VIRIN: 210508-F-LK801-1078 Resolution: 4789x3186 Size: 5.58 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show flies high [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.