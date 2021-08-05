“FIFI”, a B-29 Superfortress, performs aerial maneuvers during the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space show at Barksdale Air Force Base, May 8, 2021. “FIFI” was acquired by the Commemorative Air Force in the early 1970s when a group of CAF members found her in the U.S. Navy Proving Ground at China Lake, California where she was being used as a missile target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 19:12
|Photo ID:
|6636506
|VIRIN:
|210508-F-LK801-1078
|Resolution:
|4789x3186
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show flies high [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
