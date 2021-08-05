Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show flies high [Image 7 of 9]

    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show flies high

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The B-25 Devil Dog taxis across the flight line at the 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 8, 2021. The B-25 is painted to represent ship number three of the VMB-612, which flew 22 missions before being lost. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 19:13
    Photo ID: 6636512
    VIRIN: 210508-F-LK801-1294
    Resolution: 5351x3560
    Size: 8.66 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show flies high [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Defenders of Liberty Air Show
    Team Barksdale
    8th AF
    2nd BW
    Striker Nation

