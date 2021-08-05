The B-25 Devil Dog taxis across the flight line at the 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 8, 2021. The B-25 is painted to represent ship number three of the VMB-612, which flew 22 missions before being lost. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

