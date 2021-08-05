The B-25 Devil Dog taxis across the flight line at the 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 8, 2021. The B-25 is painted to represent ship number three of the VMB-612, which flew 22 missions before being lost. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 19:13
|Photo ID:
|6636512
|VIRIN:
|210508-F-LK801-1294
|Resolution:
|5351x3560
|Size:
|8.66 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show flies high [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
