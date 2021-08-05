“Swamp Fox,” a P-51 Mustang that was once assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard, lands after its performance at the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 8, 2021. The Mustang was the primary airframe from its inception in 1947 until 1953. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

