Historic World War II bombers fly over the flightline during the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, 2021. The Defenders of Liberty airshow was first held in 1933 and is a full weekend of military and civilian aircraft, with performances and displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2021 Date Posted: 05.08.2021 19:13 Photo ID: 6636511 VIRIN: 210508-F-LK801-1230 Resolution: 2997x1994 Size: 3.96 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show flies high [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.