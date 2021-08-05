Historic World War II bombers fly over the flightline during the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, 2021. The Defenders of Liberty airshow was first held in 1933 and is a full weekend of military and civilian aircraft, with performances and displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 19:13
|Photo ID:
|6636511
|VIRIN:
|210508-F-LK801-1230
|Resolution:
|2997x1994
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show flies high [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT