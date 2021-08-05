Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show flies high [Image 4 of 9]

    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show flies high

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Tora, Tora, Tora, recreates the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 8, 2021. Tora, Tora, Tora is the Commemorative Air Force's recreation of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that signaled the beginning of the American involvement in World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 19:13
    Photo ID: 6636509
    VIRIN: 210508-F-LK801-1186
    Resolution: 4380x2464
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show flies high [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show flies high
    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show flies high
    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show flies high
    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show flies high
    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show flies high
    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show flies high
    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show flies high
    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show flies high
    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show flies high

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Defenders of Liberty Air Show
    Team Barksdale
    8th AF
    2nd BW
    Striker Nation
    Toro Toro Toro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT