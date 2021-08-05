Randy Boll, MiG-17F aerial pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during the Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 8, 2021. The MiG-17F was the primary enemy aircraft engaged in the skies over Vietnam by U.S. aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

