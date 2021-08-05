Randy Boll, MiG-17F aerial pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during the Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 8, 2021. The MiG-17F was the primary enemy aircraft engaged in the skies over Vietnam by U.S. aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 19:13
|Photo ID:
|6636510
|VIRIN:
|210508-F-LK801-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.76 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show flies high [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT