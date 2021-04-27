Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 09:35 Photo ID: 6628082 VIRIN: 210427-A-SM279-505 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.13 MB Location: TAPA, EE

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.