    APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 5 of 7]

    APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A line of Humvees at the Equipment Configuration Handling Area at Tapa Barracks, Estonia, stand ready for issue to the units participating in DEFENDER-Europe 21. Over 1,000 pieces of equipment and vehicles were drawn from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Prepositioned Stock-2 sites in Europe to be issued to participating units during DEFENDER-Europe 21.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 09:35
    Photo ID: 6628086
    VIRIN: 210427-A-SM279-775
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: TAPA, EE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

