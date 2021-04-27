APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21

Army Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Ortiz and Sgt. 1st Class Daneya McMillon from the Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, show a noncommissioned officer from the 82nd Airborne Division all the components and end items for a fuel truck. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Benelux battalion was responsible for issuing units participating in DEFENDER-Europe 21 with Army Prepositioned Stock-2 vehicles and equipment at Tapa Barracks, Estonia.

