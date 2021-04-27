Army Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Ortiz and Sgt. 1st Class Daneya McMillon from the Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, show a noncommissioned officer from the 82nd Airborne Division all the components and end items for a fuel truck. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Benelux battalion was responsible for issuing units participating in DEFENDER-Europe 21 with Army Prepositioned Stock-2 vehicles and equipment at Tapa Barracks, Estonia.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 09:35
|Photo ID:
|6628084
|VIRIN:
|210427-A-SM279-646
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|TAPA, EE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21
LEAVE A COMMENT