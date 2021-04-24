APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade is responsible for the Equipment Configuration Handling Area at Tapa Barracks, Estonia, during DEFENDER-Europe 21. One of the receiving units for the 405th AFSB’s Army Prepositioned Stock-2 was the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. Over 1,000 pieces of equipment and vehicles were drawn from the 405th AFSB’s APS-2 sites in Europe for the exercise. (Photo by Rob Vankan, APS-2 Eygelshoven)

