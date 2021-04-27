APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21

Army Private Ricardo Jofre and Pvt. 1st Class Daniel Call, supply clerks with the Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct preventative maintenance checks and services on a potable water tank trailer at the Equipment Configuration Handling Area, Tapa Barracks, Estonia. The water tank was one of hundreds of equipment pieces from the Eygelshoven, Netherlands, Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site that was issued to units participating in DEFENDER-Europe 21.

