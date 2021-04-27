Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Private Ricardo Jofre and Pvt. 1st Class Daniel Call, supply clerks with the Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct preventative maintenance checks and services on a potable water tank trailer at the Equipment Configuration Handling Area, Tapa Barracks, Estonia. The water tank was one of hundreds of equipment pieces from the Eygelshoven, Netherlands, Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site that was issued to units participating in DEFENDER-Europe 21.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 09:35
    Location: TAPA, EE 
    This work, APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

