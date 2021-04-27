Army Private Ricardo Jofre and Pvt. 1st Class Daniel Call, supply clerks with the Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct preventative maintenance checks and services on a potable water tank trailer at the Equipment Configuration Handling Area, Tapa Barracks, Estonia. The water tank was one of hundreds of equipment pieces from the Eygelshoven, Netherlands, Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site that was issued to units participating in DEFENDER-Europe 21.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 09:35
|Photo ID:
|6628083
|VIRIN:
|210427-A-SM279-581
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|TAPA, EE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, APS-2 equipment, vehicles issued to units in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
