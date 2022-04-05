405th AFSB CSM set to assume responsibility of 21st TSC

Photo By Cameron Porter | Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus will culminate his command time with the 405th AFSB...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus will culminate his command time with the 405th AFSB during an official relinquishment of responsibility ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. May 26 at Armstrong’s Club in Vogelweh, and he will officially assume responsibility as the command sergeant major of 21st TSC from Command Sgt. Major Sean Howard June 3 at 10 a.m. on NCO Parade Field in Daenner Kaserne. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The command sergeant major of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade has been selected to become the next command sergeant major of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Europe’s lead organization for all sustainment activities including logistics support, transportation, combat sustainment, finance, human resources and contracting as well as military police, combat engineers and medical.



Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus will culminate his command time with the 405th AFSB during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. May 26 at Armstrong’s Club in Vogelweh, and will officially assume responsibility as the command sergeant major of 21st TSC from Command Sgt. Major Sean Howard June 3 at 10 a.m. on NCO Parade Field, Daenner Kaserne.



Primus served as the command sergeant major for the 405th AFSB since December 2020. During his tenure, the 405th AFSB conducted a full spectrum of support operations across Europe and Africa to include supporting two DEFENDER-Europe exercises, supporting Operation Allies Refuge and Operation Allies Welcome and supporting the current Assure and Deter mission in Europe now.



Last August, the 405th AFSB supported thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan arriving to Kaiserslautern as part of Operation Allies Refuge and Operation Allies Welcome. Using its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program capabilities, the 405th AFSB increased life support capabilities at Rhine Ordnance Barracks to accommodate thousands evacuees and established life support operations in Kosovo for even more. Ultimately, the 405th AFSB supported over 22,000 Afghan evacuees transitioning through Europe to the United States.



In February, in order to deter further aggression by Russia against U.S. Allies and partner nations in Europe and at the direction of U.S. European Command, the 405th AFSB fully activated all of its APS-2 sites for the first time in the brigade’s history and prepared, staged, moved and issued thousands of APS-2 equipment sets, trucks and armored vehicles to multiple units deployed to Europe from the United States to include an entire armored brigade combat team. In addition, the 405th AFSB provided vital life support using its LOGCAP capabilities to thousands of deployed U.S. forces at multiple locations across Europe.



Primus enlisted into the Army in September 1999 and completed Basic Training and Advance Individual Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, earning the military occupational specialty of Bradley Fighting Vehicle turret mechanic.



Primus’ duty positions and assignments include: senior track mechanic, 1st Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Regiment, Fort Stewart, Georgia; shop foreman, 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, Fort Stewart, Georgia; drill sergeant, 1st Battalion, 81st Armor Regiment, Fort Knox, Kentucky; Bradley Fighting Vehicle System supervisor, 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, Fort Stewart, Georgia; senior small group instructor, 3rd Infantry Division, Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Fort Stewart, Georgia; quality assurance technical inspector, 2nd Battalion, 401st Army Field Support Brigade-Kuwait, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait; senior track mechanic observer controller trainer, 1st Battalion, 290th Field Artillery Regiment, Camp Atterbury, Indiana; operation NCO OC/T, 205th Infantry Brigade, Camp Atterbury, Indiana; first sergeant, Echo Forward Support Company, 2nd (UH-60 Assault) Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii; senior maintenance supervisor, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, and command sergeant major, 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



Primus’ combat deployments include Operation Iraqi Freedom I and VII, Operation Enduring Freedom (Consolidation III), Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and Operation Inherent Resolve.



His military education includes: U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy Nonresident Course Class 44, Battalion Pre-Command Course, Master Leaders Course, Battle Staff Course, Company Commander/First Sergeant Course, Senior Leaders Course, Advanced Leaders Course, Basic Leaders Course, Drill Sergeant Course, Master Resilience Trainer Course, Small Group Instructor Training Course, and the Air Assault Course.



He holds a Master of Science in Leadership (cum laude graduate), a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor in Business Administration (magna cum laude graduate) from Trident University International. He holds a certification as a master logistician from the International Society of Logistics. He is also a member of the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club and the Honorable Ordnance Order of Samuel Sharpe.



Primus’ awards and decorations include: the Bronze Star Medal, six Meritorious Service Medals, the Joint Service Commendation Medal with “C” device, six Army Commendation Medals, eight Army Achievement Medals, seven Army Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, the Iraq Campaign Medal with three Campaign Stars, the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with one Campaign Star, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, five Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbons, the Army Service Ribbon, five Overseas Service Ribbon, and the NATO Medal. His badges include the Drivers Badge (W), the Mechanic Badge, the Drill Sergeant Badge, the Air Assault Badge and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (Silver).



He is a native of Trinidad and Tobago, and is married and has four children.